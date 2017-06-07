Hawaii had a lot to do with recent Valencia High graduate Ashlee Ane’s college choice.

Ane picked Cal State Fullerton because it had a strong program for her major, kinesiology, a basketball team she could see herself with and a head coach that she identified with.

“I really loved the coaches there,” she said. “(They were) so welcoming and nice, and the head coach is from Hawaii, and I have a lot of family in Hawaii so we just connected in that kind of way.”

Ane and the Vikings were co-Foothill League champions this season alongside Canyon High and ended the year with a 9-1 league record. The lone loss came against the Cowboys.

The team was also this season’s CIF-Southern Section Division 1AA champions, beating out Canyon for the title. They continued into the CIF Division 2 state playoffs, but lost to Mater Dei of Santa Ana 53-45 in the regional semifinals.

Ane, who officially committed on June 1, scored nine points in the contest. She also played on varsity all four years of her high school career and finished her senior season with averages of 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

She said that her time with Valencia helped her immensely when preparing for college basketball.

“It showed me how to strive as a team, not just as an individual and how to work with each other, which will be crucial in the next level,” she said.

She heads to Cal State Fullerton, an NCAA Division 1 program, on July 3 to start taking classes and begin training with the team.

“I can’t thank everybody enough who supported me through all these years to get to be where I wanted to be since I was a little girl,” Ane said.