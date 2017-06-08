A Santa Clarita Valley woman who was shaken up during a two-car crash in Valencia last week wants to reach out to the paramedics who responded that day and simply say “thanks.”

“On June 2, 2017, I suffered an accident in the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview Avenue,” Angela Zuccarino wrote in an email to The Signal that she hoped would be relayed to paramedics who responded to the traffic collision last week.

“I sincerely appreciate the skilled care I’ve receive in that circumstance,” she said.

The two-car crash in Valencia happened shortly after noon Friday and left an elderly couple and members of a young family shaken but not injured.

The traffic collision happened shortly after 12:20 p.m. on Newhall Ranch Road at Grandview Drive when a black Honda Accord and a white Chevrolet Volt collided.

The collision sent one of the cars onto the sidewalk at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The occupants of the Volt, a white-haired couple, waited by the curb for emergency response crews. The woman was visibly shaken and sitting on the curb itself. That woman was Zuccarino.”

“It was really commendable how the knowledge and care demonstrated by the EMT, (Emergency Medical Team) The (Los Angeles County) Fire Department , the (Santa Clarita Valley) Sheriff Department, in the usage of the latest technology to help people in need, in this case me,” she said.

“I was in shock, not even been aware what really was happening to me and my friend,” she said.

The occupants of the Accord which included a man, a woman and at least one child who appeared to be in her early teens sat in the shade of a pepper tree at the intersection while deputies interviewed those involved

A Valencia mother who witnessed the crash said she went to the aid of the occupants – including Zuccarino – whom she described as visibly shaken by the incident.

No one was seriously injured and no one was taken to the hospital, a sheriff’s deputy said at the scene.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt