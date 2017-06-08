Nearly 225,000 free snacks and lunches will be distributed to children at county parks, county libraries, churches, school districts, schools and organizations as part of the 2017 Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program in Los Angeles is presented by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, the California Department of Education and the Department of Public Health.

“Healthy eating is essential to healthy recreation, so we are very proud to take the lead on this program,” said Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Director John Wicker in a statement. “It is always wonderful to welcome young people to our parks, and we hope they will come for a healthy lunch and snack and stay for all of the great programs, facilities and other amenities that our parks offer in their communities.”

Through the program, children 18 years old and younger are invited to receive a nutritious lunch and snack that includes vegetables, fruits, seeds and healthy dairy products like milk, string cheese and yogurt.

To offer the program, participating locations must be in elementary, middle or high school attendance areas where at least 50 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

The program was created to reduce the number of people in the United States who are challenged by obesity or do not have access to healthy meals, according to Los Angeles County.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, listed participating venues include the Newhall Boys and Girls Club, the Canyon Country Boys and Girls Club, the Santa Clarita Community Center, Rio Vista Elementary School, Cedarcreek Elementary School and Leona Cox Elementary School.

At the majority of the Santa Clarita locations, which are sponsored by the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, children and teens will have access to wholesome breakfast and lunch meals during the summer.

To check out participating locations outside of the Santa Clarita Valley visit: https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Participating Santa Clarita Valley locations:

Newhall Boys and Girls Club

June 19 to Aug. 11

Serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Canyon Country Boys and Girls Club

June 19 to Aug. 11

Serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Santa Clarita Community Center

June 19 to Aug. 11

Serves lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Rio Vista Elementary School

June 19 to July 14

Serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Cedarcreek Elementary School

June 19 to July 14

Serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Leona Cox Elementary School

June 26 to July 21

Serves breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.