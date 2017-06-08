Universal health care will be run by the government. So what?

The insurance companies have had their way too long controlling the health-care business and not providing their customers with the vital health-care coverage that is needed so badly.

So taxes will be higher to pay for medical needs? That tax money will amortize itself in just one stay in the hospital.

Think of it this way: What is more important than your health, and who cares about who is running your health-care plan as long as it is done in an ethical manner?

You can snub the insurance companies and be hassle-free about paying premiums and co-pays, and you won’t have to hear from the insurance companies what is covered and what is not.

The small-government people will balk at universal health care, but they will be the first ones to avail themselves of its services.

Not paying a premium or a co-pay should be reason enough to like universal health care.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia