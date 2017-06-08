Trinity Classical Academy made its mark on the All-Heritage League swimming awards with six boys swimmers and seven girls swimmers earning recognition.

Sam Alfsen, Colin Linteruer, Andy Li, Raul Meza, Jake Swartz and Zech Wolf were each named all-league for the Knights.

On the girls side, Phebe Chang, Paige Kim, Emma Leathers, Hannah Rapier, Rachel Rackerby, Jacy Rodriguez and Melinda Lewis received All-Heritage League first team honors and Ayla Mouchawar was second team.

Santa Clarita Christian’s Conor Burkhardt earned a spot on the all-league list for the boys.

For the Cardinal girls team, Victoria Kirshner and Lauren Froerer were both on the first team list.

Kirshner was the most decorated swimmer in the Heritage League this season.

The senior qualified first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 prelims in May.

At the finals, she won two titles, taking home first in both the 50 free and the 100 free with times of 24.18 and 52.86 seconds, respectively. Across her four years of prep swimming, she has six CIF titles total.

“I hope I left a legacy that hard work pays off no matter what it is,” Kirshner told The Signal earlier this year. “Swimming is an honest sport. You get out what you put in, and that’s a lot like life.”

Kirshner will continue swimming in college at the Merchant Marine Academy in New York.

Froerer, a sophomore, came in eighth in the 100 butterfly at the CIF-SS Division 4 prelims. She took sixth at finals, clocking one minute, 2.43 seconds. She also took third in the 500 free consolation final.

“Lauren still has two more years, so hopefully she can do some more damage,” Kirshner said of Froerer after the finals.