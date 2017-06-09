With summer approaching, it’s time to start planning some getaway golf excursions with your family and friends.

We are fortunate to live here in Southern California, because our options are plentiful. In addition, traveling out of one of our local airports, you can easily reach any destination you may choose.

But how can you decide where to go?

Deciding on the destination for your golf excursion largely depends on who you plan on traveling with.

For example, if traveling with your family, you most likely want to choose a resort destination that is kid friendly, and offers plenty of activities outside of golf. San Diego, for example, might be a good spot for a golf getaway with your family.

One resort to consider would be La Costa Resort and Spa. Not only do you have a championship golf course, but you have a world class spa and an exciting pool area for the kids to play in.

Not to mention that Legoland is just minutes away.

Now, if you’d like to plan a getaway with just your spouse or significant other, Ojai Valley Inn and Spa is a great spot.

The golf course is beautiful, fun and challenging. The spa offers tremendous services that are sure to keep you relaxed. Another great aspect of Ojai is its proximity to Santa Clarita.

You can be there in less than an hour, and there is typically no traffic heading that direction.

If you are looking for a “boys’ getaway,” there are also many spots to choose from.

Here on the west coast, the most popular site these days is to travel to Bandon Dunes on the Oregon coast. I have never been, but from what I hear it is THE place to go.

The trip basically consists of days full of incredible golf, and evenings filled with spirits and cigars. Bandon Dunes is not the easiest place to get to, but once you arrive it’s supposed to be an awesome experience.

While these are only a few of the abundant number of destinations for a golf excursion, they are examples of what makes the game of golf such a loved sport by so many.

Golf is meant to be enjoyed while on vacation, just as much as it is meant to provide intense competition. Living here in Southern California, we are spoiled with the opportunity to travel to many great spots in the span of just a few hours.

However, if you have a chance to venture out further, do some research and plan a trip you’ll always remember.

I, for one, can’t wait to travel to Scotland one day to play the legendary golf courses over there.

Before I do, I am waiting for my son to grow old enough to experience these courses with me.

I’m sure many of you have similar dreams and goals, and I hope you have a chance to experience something special.