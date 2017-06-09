After watching Mr. Comey testify Thursday, and listening to the follow-up afterward, I am outraged by Trump’s backers who are saying we need to understand that he doesn’t understand the protocol yet.

So what they are saying is that he is not qualified for the office. Speaker Ryan said, “He is just new to this.” Really? Trump as he was campaigning said he would be ready on the first day.

Now Ryan and others want to give him a pass because he is new to the job. I’m sorry, but you can’t plead ignorance as an excuse, not when our country and its government are at stake!

Trump has made so many mistakes in his short time in office, and yet Ryan, McConnell, and too many Republicans are willing to give him a pass because he is new on the job.

If this had been done by a Democrat – President Obama or Mrs. Clinton – the Republicans would be calling for that person’s head, and for impeachment.

Why does this ignorant guy get a break? He has no idea of the protocol, or the consequences of his holding office.

Wake up, America, and see who really is in office. He’s the emperor and he has no clothes!

Robert Kerman

Santa Clarita