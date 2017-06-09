On May 6, devastation struck the Wheeler family in Saugus when a house fire destroyed everything the family owned.

The Wheeler’s neighbor Tiffany Montez remembers the day well as she returned to chaos, not knowing whether or not her house was the one on fire.

“The pit in my stomach as I ran up the street was indescribable,” Montez said. “Once I realized it wasn’t my home that fear turned to devastation for my neighbors.”

Montez said the incident really affected her and made her want to do something other than a GoFundMe to support the Wheeler family.

As an independent fashion consultant with Lularoe, Montez has connections to the “boutique circuit” and decided to reach out to compassionate vendors to host a Fundraiser Boutique on June 25 for the family.

“I knew if I reached out I could get their help and put together something more than just a ‘please donate money’ event,” Montez said. “So I thought doing a boutique at my home would be perfect that way all the money collected from vendors and raffles can go straight to the Wheeler Family.”

The Fundraiser Boutique will feature sewn items, clothing, candles, fragrance warmers, essential oils, decorated lighted bottles and signs, makeup, sterling silvery jewelry, cooking products and more from more than 12 different vendors.

It will also include food provided by Cravin’ Catering and multiple raffles throughout the four-hour event.

“We will be holding a raffle of some awesome items donated by our vendors and other small businesses in SCV such as Mrs M’s Handmade Products,” Montez said. “1st Response Pest Control will be raffling some services.”

Montez is hoping to raise as much as possible for the Wheeler family through the Fundraiser Boutique.

“I hadn’t really thought of a fundraising goal, I was hoping to raise as much as possible,” she said. “If I could raise $1,000 I’d be happy, more would be amazing.”

In addition to the boutique sales, Montez is donating all of her Lularoe proceeds to the Wheeler family and is working with the company’s home offices to match her donation.

“If I hit a certain number sold the company will match my donation,” she said.

Through the afternoon of shopping, food and raffles, Montez hopes to raise enough money to help the Wheeler family begin to rebuild their lives.

“The Wheeler family is aware that I’m doing this, I recently told them and they couldn’t believe it,” Montez said. “They were very appreciative and grateful.”

The Boutique Fundraiser will be held from on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 22152 Barbacoa Dr. in Saugus.

Vendors of the event include: Lularoe, Addie Mac Candles, Pampered Chef, Sew Much More, Just Bling It, Dazzle Me Designs, Young Living, Heart String Creations, Lipsense, Rodan & Fields, DVD Depot, 7 Thirty Jewels, Tastefully Simple and Damsel in Defense.

