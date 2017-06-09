To allow wider coverage of local news, two local media outlets, The Signal and SCVTV, will collaborate on shooting and distributing video coverage of local events.

The content-sharing partnership will allow more efficient local coverage by avoiding duplication of effort. SCVTV-produced videos will appear on signalscv.com, and Signal-produced video on SCVTV’s cable and online outlets.

“This collaboration between The Signal and SCVTV draws on the strengths of both to educate, inform, and enrich the community,” said Signal publisher Chuck Champion.

SCVTV president and CEO Leon Worden, a former editor of The Signal, noted that the two organizations already work together on election coverage and on events like the Fourth of July parade.

“I’ve always felt it’s a misuse of resources to have three cameras covering the same event,” he said.

“That means there are two other things going on that never see the light of day. Our goal is to inform the public.”

Founded as a weekly paper in 1919 as The Newhall Signal, The Signal now publishes a print edition five days a week and receives about 300,000 unique visitors and more than one million page views to its website monthly.

Launched in the 1990s as a public-access cable channel, SCVTV is a non-profit community service organization that’s run Santa Clarita’s public television channel under contract with the city since 2009 reaches about 85 percent of local cable viewers on Spectrum Cable Channel 20 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99 and the entire community through scvtv.com.