Law enforcement holds free, safe shredding event

45 mins ago 45 mins ago
Samie Gebers
2 Min Read
Deputy Lapkin with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station directs traffic through a Safe Shred event held by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and the City of Santa Clarita in the Valencia Town Center parking lot on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station held a joint event with the City of Santa Clarita to provide residents with a free and secure method to shred documents and dispose of e-waste Saturday morning.

Deputy Kevin Duxbury with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station explained that there are plenty of companies that provide secure means of getting rid of unwanted documents. But a community event held by law enforcement helps residents feel a bit more at ease when they hand over important paperwork.

“People feel more comfortable when they see a law enforcement presence,” said Duxbury.

Richard Park, the general manager with California Recycle, assists with the organization of electronic waste at a Safe Shred event put on by the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station in the Valencia Town Center parking lot on Saturday.

Recycling companies, volunteers and law enforcement officials spent their morning guiding hundreds of vehicles through the line.

Tenita Gatewood has just recently moved and has been shredding documents herself.

“It was going to take me way longer than just dropping off a few boxes,” Gatewood said. “I love the fact that they are doing this. It makes me (feel) more secure that it’s being done by them.”

The station has been holding Safe Shred events about twice a year. On Saturday, workers filled about three shredder trucks with paper that will be recycled.

“I appreciate this,” said Castaic resident Gary Brynjegard. “This is a good outreach. It gives it an air of security.”

A shredder truck filled with destroyed documents sits in the Valencia Town Center Mall parking lot during the Safe Shredd event put on by the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

Samie Gebers

Samie Gebers

Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.