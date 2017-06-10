Law enforcement holds free, safe shredding event

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station held a joint event with the City of Santa Clarita to provide residents with a free and secure method to shred documents and dispose of e-waste Saturday morning.

Deputy Kevin Duxbury with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station explained that there are plenty of companies that provide secure means of getting rid of unwanted documents. But a community event held by law enforcement helps residents feel a bit more at ease when they hand over important paperwork.

“People feel more comfortable when they see a law enforcement presence,” said Duxbury.

Recycling companies, volunteers and law enforcement officials spent their morning guiding hundreds of vehicles through the line.

Tenita Gatewood has just recently moved and has been shredding documents herself.

“It was going to take me way longer than just dropping off a few boxes,” Gatewood said. “I love the fact that they are doing this. It makes me (feel) more secure that it’s being done by them.”

The station has been holding Safe Shred events about twice a year. On Saturday, workers filled about three shredder trucks with paper that will be recycled.

“I appreciate this,” said Castaic resident Gary Brynjegard. “This is a good outreach. It gives it an air of security.”