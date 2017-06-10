Officials on lookout for possible burglary suspects

Law enforcement are currently on the lookout for a suspect, or suspects, that were allegedly involved with a theft or burglary that took place at the Walgreens on Newhall Ranch Road Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Law enforcement officials are looking for the suspects in Castaic.

“The crime was reported,” the official said. “We had information that the suspect may be at a location in Castaic and we are looking for them right now.”

Officials could not confirm how many suspects they are on the lookout for or if the suspects are armed.