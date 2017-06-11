Featured News Top

Animal shelter pairs seniors with warm, fuzzy friends

Samie Gebers
Beverly Reiche, right, watches as Chloe La Prairie picks up one of the Chihuahuas available for adoption at Oakmont of Santa Clarita on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

Residents at Oakmont Senior Living received a furry surprise when Shelter Hope Pet Shop brought five chihuahua’s over for an adoption event.

Bonnie and Clyde, Tinkerbell and puppies Criss and Stanly made an appearance on Saturday.

“Because we know them so well, we can explain to someone else what a great dog they are,” said long-time volunteer Nancy La Prairie.

From left to right, Emily Cammarata, Chloe La Prairie and Nancy La Prairie hold five chihuahuas that are up for adoption at Shelter Hope Pet Shop at Oakmont of Santa Clarita on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

La Prairie explained that the chihuahua puppies should be fairly easy to adopt, but it’s the older dogs that are often more challenging.

“It’s the older dogs that get looked over,” she said. “And they have the most personality and the most love to give.”

Oakmont resident Beverly Reiche didn’t see age when she sat down to look at the tiny dogs.

She used to owns dogs, horses and other animals. She doesn’t anymore, so she was happy to see the furry creatures playing in the patio.

“They’re so nice to have,” Reiche said. “They’re so affectionate and I loved their companionship.”

Shelter Hope Pet Shop is a non-profit, volunteer-based pet shop that is always looking for animal-lovers to come help out and foster parents to shelter dogs for the night.

Visit their website for volunteer and adoption information.

Emily Cammarata holds 8-week-old Criss, a female Chihuahua, at Oakmont of Santa Clarita on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

Samie Gebers

Samie Gebers

Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.