Animal shelter pairs seniors with warm, fuzzy friends

Residents at Oakmont Senior Living received a furry surprise when Shelter Hope Pet Shop brought five chihuahua’s over for an adoption event.

Bonnie and Clyde, Tinkerbell and puppies Criss and Stanly made an appearance on Saturday.

“Because we know them so well, we can explain to someone else what a great dog they are,” said long-time volunteer Nancy La Prairie.

La Prairie explained that the chihuahua puppies should be fairly easy to adopt, but it’s the older dogs that are often more challenging.

“It’s the older dogs that get looked over,” she said. “And they have the most personality and the most love to give.”

Oakmont resident Beverly Reiche didn’t see age when she sat down to look at the tiny dogs.

She used to owns dogs, horses and other animals. She doesn’t anymore, so she was happy to see the furry creatures playing in the patio.

“They’re so nice to have,” Reiche said. “They’re so affectionate and I loved their companionship.”

Shelter Hope Pet Shop is a non-profit, volunteer-based pet shop that is always looking for animal-lovers to come help out and foster parents to shelter dogs for the night.

Visit their website for volunteer and adoption information.