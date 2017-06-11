UPDATE: 2 arrested after purse stolen from vehicle

Law enforcement officials arrested two suspects Saturday night that are believed to have been involved in the purse theft from an unlocked vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot on Newhall Ranch Road earlier in the day.

The original theft was reported around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

“In the immediate aftermath of the call, there was a containment set up because the suspect’s vehicle had been found abandoned in the Castaic area,” said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

No suspects were found at the time of the containment, but two suspects were found near the containment area around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The suspects were located near Hillcrest Parkway and Olympic Street in Castaic,” Lt. Mohrhoff said.

One male and one female were arrested and no weapons were found on the suspects.

According to Mohrhoff, officials do not believe that there are any more outstanding suspects.