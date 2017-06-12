Local sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Newhall bank Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, a lone male walked into a bank near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road and gave a note to a teller demanding money and indicating he had a gun, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed for The Signal Monday.

No gun was seen, no shots were fired and no one was reportedly hurt in the incident.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank branch on Lyons at Wiley.

The only description of the robbery suspect was that he wore a brown baseball cap.

