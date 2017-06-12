news release from Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles City-County Native American Indian Commission

To Host Public Forum

WHAT: Los Angeles Native American Indian Commission (LANAIC)

Public Forum

WHO: The Los Angeles City-County Native American Indian Commission

WHEN: Friday, June 16th, 2017

5PM to 8PM

WHERE: Autry Museum Of The American West

4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – The Los Angeles City-County Native American Indian Commission will be hosting a public forum to assist in developing a 2017-2018 Community Action Plan (CAP). The discussion will be open to the public at a special Commission public forum on Friday, June 16, 2017 from 5p.m. to 8p.m. at the Autry Museum of the American West in the education room.

Pursuant to federal and state requirements (California Government Code 12747(b)-(d)), LANAIC is holding an open forum for review and discussion of the 2017-2018 CAP.. The CAP is the local plan for how funding is used under Public Law 105-285, the Community Services Block Grant Reauthorization Act of 1998. LANAIC receives Community Services Block Grant funding to meet the needs of low-income families and individuals in Native American communities in Los Angeles County.

For more information, please visit LANAIC.org