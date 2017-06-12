Summer baseball continued for four Foothill League teams on Monday evening.

Canyon High baseball beat Royal High of Simi Valley 4-1 on the road for a second consecutive win.

Freshman pitcher Jace Root threw a complete-game no-hitter. Fellow freshman Noah Blyth was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Shane Halstead went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Jared Heacock was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The Cowboys, whose young roster gained experience this past season, are coming off a win against Golden Valley and will host Burbank on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Hart High fell to El Camino Real High of Woodland Hills in an away matchup, 5-3.

Junior-to-be Kendall Thomas hit a home run. Rising seniors Trevor Coogan and Cody Jefferis drove in runs for the Indians.

Hart struck out 10 times in the contest, according to coach Jim Ozella.

Saugus High lost on the road to Camarillo 8-6.

Rising junior Nolan Kutcher was 3-for-4 at the plate. Anthony Ramirez, Andy Vierra and Chase Lindemann each added three hits, while Tyler Reagan added two hits.

The Centurions had 16 hits total and will play at Golden Valley tomorrow at 5 p.m.

The Grizzlies, who graduated 18 seniors after last season, lost their second game in a row after an 11-1 away game against Kennedy High of Granada Hills.

Valencia High also continues its summer season on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Moorpark.