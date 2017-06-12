Editorial cartoon by Rob Rogers, that appeared in last Wednesday's Signal.
The splendid political cartoon “Government regulations are inevitable …” displayed in last Wednesday’s Signal says in two very simple drawings what 97 percent of environmental scientists worldwide have been teaching, writing, and speaking about for the past 30 years.

Sadly, their efforts have fallen on the deaf ears of some of the most important players in our government.

The simple truth is that regulations are established as protections. They are designed to maintain good air, keep our water pure and our food free from disease-causing pollutants.

They work to assure that our roads are safe, that traffic is allowed to flow as smoothly as possible, and that aircraft of all kinds maintain appropriate flight paths.

Regulations are quite often introduced to correct problems in an attempt to preclude their reoccurrence. As this insightful cartoon tells us, regulations are with us!

In particular, if we do not take heed of scientists’ warnings and accept the need to regulate carbon emissions, we will eventually find it necessary to follow much stiffer regulations regarding the use of equipment required to keep us alive and breathing.

It is our choice; the intelligent thing to do is look at regulations as our friends and embrace them. In the long run we will live longer, healthier, and happier lives, and leave behind us a more beautiful world for our children and grandchildren – and for all the children of the world.

Sally White
Valencia

Comments
  • Gil Mertz

    “…97 percent of environmental scientists worldwide have been teaching, writing, and speaking about for the past 30 years.”

    There are only two things that 97% of environmental scientists worldwide agree on:

    1. Has the earth generally warmed since 1800? Yes or No.

    2. Do you think human activity has been as cause? Yes or No.

    Walaa! You’ve got your 97%. Now if you’re Al Gore, you will make millions creating false hysteria exploiting this figure and then invest you millions into companies funded by the world because of your hysteria and make even more millions. P.T. Barnum would be jealous he didn’t think of it.

  • Gil Mertz

    In a recent interview Al Gore talked about seeing fish swimming in the streets of Miami because of global warming. Turns out, there is annual flooding in that part of the state which washes up fish from the ocean. It happens every year. How does any normal person take this clown seriously?