The splendid political cartoon “Government regulations are inevitable …” displayed in last Wednesday’s Signal says in two very simple drawings what 97 percent of environmental scientists worldwide have been teaching, writing, and speaking about for the past 30 years.

Sadly, their efforts have fallen on the deaf ears of some of the most important players in our government.

The simple truth is that regulations are established as protections. They are designed to maintain good air, keep our water pure and our food free from disease-causing pollutants.

They work to assure that our roads are safe, that traffic is allowed to flow as smoothly as possible, and that aircraft of all kinds maintain appropriate flight paths.

Regulations are quite often introduced to correct problems in an attempt to preclude their reoccurrence. As this insightful cartoon tells us, regulations are with us!

In particular, if we do not take heed of scientists’ warnings and accept the need to regulate carbon emissions, we will eventually find it necessary to follow much stiffer regulations regarding the use of equipment required to keep us alive and breathing.

It is our choice; the intelligent thing to do is look at regulations as our friends and embrace them. In the long run we will live longer, healthier, and happier lives, and leave behind us a more beautiful world for our children and grandchildren – and for all the children of the world.

Sally White

Valencia