News release issued by the Saugus Union School District.

Saugus Union School District announced its administrator line-up for the 2017/18 academic year Monday.

Two of the district’s principals – Dianne Saunders from Tesoro del Valle Elementary and Julie Bogosian from Skyblue Mesa Elementary – are retiring, following lengthy careers as administrators and teachers in the district.

Additionally, Sandra Brunet from North Park Elementary will be leaving the school and district to return to her home on Hawaii’s big island, where she will become Neighbor Islands Associate Director for Hawaii Technical Academy (HTA).

“Saying ‘good bye’ is always difficult, but we thank Mrs. Saunders and Mrs. Bogosian for their impressive 43 and 30 years of service, respectively, in the Saugus Union School District,” Superintendent Joan Lucid said. “They, along with Mrs. Brunet, will be missed by their schools and by the community as a whole. We wish them only happiness and joy in their next endeavors.”

With those exits, the district has assigned Susan Bender from Bridgeport Elementary to the principal’s position at Highlands Elementary; Paul Martinsen from Highlands to the principal’s position at Tesoro del Valle; and Susan Bett, West Creek’s assistant principal as the interim principal at West Creek Academy. Bett will take over for Cory Pak, who will be on leave.

All of these changes are in addition to the previously announced principal hires made within the district, Vicki Kubasak as principal at North Park, Dr. Carin Fractor as principal at Bridgeport and Kimberly Humphries as principal at Skyblue Mesa.

Additionally, the district’s assistant principals are making some moves.

Karen Harvey from Bridgeport will now split her time between Helmers and North Park Elementary, Misty Covington from Rosedell Elementary will move to Mountainview Elementary, Lisa Loscos from Emblem Academy will move to Rosedell and Alina Vehuni from Mountainview will move to West Creek.

Additionally, the district recently promoted Michelle Velikorodnyy to serve as assistant principal at Bridgeport and Jenny Quan to serve as assistant principal at Emblem.

“We are proud of our administrative team and their dedication to academic and personal success for every child and look forward to even greater achievements at each of our schools,” Lucid said.

The changes will take place July 1.