Castaic Union School District Governing Board members Stacy Dobbs and Fred Malcomb and Superintendent Steve Doyle recently completed the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Masters in Governance program.

The district announced the news to the public Monday.

The Masters in Governance program has certified more than 3,000 board members through its program since 1998.

To receive the certificate, candidates must complete 35 hours of intensive training on the role of governance of the governance team in setting the direction of the district, student learning and achievement, school finance, human resources, policy and judicial review, collective bargaining and community relations and advocacy.

The program is said to promote professional development and increase the service to students by building an effective governance structure.

“This certificate symbolizes a profound commitment to learning, leadership and sound governance,” said Susan Henry, CSBA president and MIG graduate in a statement. “The Masters in Governance program provides board members and superintendents with the tools, the skills and the perspective to govern in a way that can better serve California’s students and position them for success in college, career and civic life.”