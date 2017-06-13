A local sheriff’s deputy involved in a traffic collision Saturday was not injured and is doing well.

“The deputy involved in the traffic collision on Saturday is doing fine,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Tuesday.

“He was not injured,” she said.

A sheriff’s vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash near Copper Hill Drive and Rye Canyon Road on Saturday around 2 p.m.

The incident was cleared around 2:13 p.m. and there were no life-threatening injuries.

Signal readers have contacted the newspaper, asking about the condition of the deputy.

“I would like to know how he’s doing,” said one woman who called The Signal Tuesday.

