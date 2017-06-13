One person was transported to a local area hospital following an early morning crash along the southbound 5 freeway Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 5:09 a.m. when a vehicle ran off the southbound 5 freeway, just south of Hasley Canyon Road, and struck and knocked down a light pole, according to California Highway Patrol Officer, Eric Priessman.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina said one person was trapped following the crash. The individual was freed and transported to a local area hospital at 5:34 a.m. with unknown injuries.

CHP briefly shut down the No. 4 (slow) lane while officials responded to the accident.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs contributed to the accident.

