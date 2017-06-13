SOURCE: Press release from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

VALENCIA, CA (June 13, 2017)– Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced the appointment of two highly experienced healthcare professionals to its administrative leadership team — Jennifer Castaldo, RN as vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer, and Jim Sapienza, as assistant vice president, Clinical Ancillary Services. Both appointments are effective immediately.

“We are excited to have Jennifer and Jim join Henry Mayo,” said Henry Mayo Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Larry Kidd. “Jennifer’s extensive background in directing patient care and nursing services in acute and ambulatory health care settings and Jim’s clinical leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to work to meet our community’s growing healthcare needs.”

As chief nursing officer, Castaldo is responsible for inpatient and outpatient nursing operations at Henry Mayo. She most recently served as associate chief nurse executive and director of Maternal Child Health Services at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena. Prior to that she was chief operations officer at St. John’s Well Child and Family Centers in Los Angeles.

She also held several positions at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, including vice president, Service Excellence and Nursing Operations; interim vice president and chief nursing officer; assistant chief nursing officer; and director of Maternal Child Health Services. Earlier in her career, she worked at Kaiser Permanente as regional manager, Strategic Workforce Planning and Patient Care Services and as department administrator, Labor and Delivery/Family Centered Care.

Castaldo, who is board certified in nursing administration – advanced, received a master’s degree in health care administration from Bellevue University in Nebraska, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Wyoming, Laramie.

Sapienza’s responsibilities at Henry Mayo include overseeing the clinical departments of pharmacy, laboratory, imaging and respiratory therapy. Before joining Henry Mayo, he served as chief administrative officer at West Valley Hospital in Dallas, Ore.; administrator and co-leader of Lean Implementation at MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash.; administrative director, Virginia Mason Health System in Seattle; and chief executive officer, Seattle Surgery Center.

He has master’s degrees in business and health administration from the University of Minnesota, a master’s degree in literature from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Economics from Dartmouth College. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

