It disappoints me that The Signal Editorial Board cannot recognize or even admit that a “bunch of 17-year-spoiled brats” exists, and you state that a school board member should be looking for a new job because he recognized unruly behavior.

It would trouble me when any educator /school administrator or board member could not recognize continuing unruly behavior in one or a group of charges.

It also troubled me that you labeled the crowd unruly when it was an organized attempt to shout down any differing thought other than their own and to intimidate the congressman. There was no intent for the unruly group of  grown-up 17-year-old brats to have any meaningful dialogue.

You were correct, though, when you wrote that we the people want – rather, demand – civility and are sick and tired of the of the conduct of the people who come to these meetings with the sole intent to disrupt and intimidate.

It saddens me that The “Mighty” Signal did not make a statement of its own that the repeated unruly behavior and shouting-down of those with different opinions has to stop, and that other voices be allowed to speak and differences resolved calmly.

I totally agree elected leaders should be held to loftier standards, But the same is expected of journalists. You missed the mark with this editorial.

 

  • Anthony Breznican

    So this letter to the editor supports the right of Joe Messina, president of the Hart School Board, to insult teenagers who attended Steve Knight’s town hall to ask questions (and were quoted extensively in the Politico article about the event). And this letter accepts, without question, his assertion that no, what he actually meant to do was use “17-year-olds” as a means of insulting the adults at the event.

    Those things are okay? Messina’s put-down of students, or his use of them as a way to mock adults, is fine by this letter writer? Not even a furrowed brow for him?

    But constituents who are angry that Steve Knight is voting to repeal health care for tens of thousands of their neighbors in CA-25, THAT is out of line? That’s where the good manners must come into play? Those people should sit quietly and politely and not express their displeasure to Knight in any way that makes him want to retreat to his safe space?

    I think this letter has its priorities wrong. Joe Messina shouldn’t be using his students as insult-comic material. End of story. He should apologize. That’s what grown-ups do when they make a mistake.

    And Steve Knight should perhaps ask himself why so many people from CA-25 are deeply unhappy with his votes. (Hint: It may be because he lied about his position, like his pledge not to vote for something that undermines protections for pre-existing conditions, then broke that vow when he voted for the Republican AHCA bill.)