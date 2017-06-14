Andrew Evan Wampler, 8 lbs. 14 oz. and 22.5 inches long, was recently born to Tiffany Ashley Wampler and Evan Jerome Malerba, of Santa Clarita. Courtesy photo
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.