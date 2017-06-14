Congressman Steve Knight answers questions at a town hall at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Center in Simi Valley on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Shots were fired at a House Republican baseball practice early Wednesday morning, wounding Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four others.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old from Belleville, Ill., has been an outspoken adversary of Republicans and President Trump and is believed to have sought out the party members during their practice in Alexandria, Va., the Los Angeles Times reported.

The gunman has died and the victims are wounded, including police officers and congressional staffers.

In an interview with CNN, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) said a man who matched the description of the shooter asked him “whether it was Republicans or Democrats” who were on the field as he was leaving.

Congressman Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) released a statement after the incident, thanking law enforcement for their response to the incident.

“I am glad to hear everyone is reported to be in stable condition and am praying for a speedy and full recovery,” Knight said.

“I am also extremely thankful for the rapid response and bravery from the U.S. Capitol Police and those at the scene to provide first aid to the victims and detain the suspect. We owe a debt of gratitude to the Capitol Police who put their lives on the line every day to protect us, our staffs and visitors to the U.S. Capitol.”

