Canyon Country-East

05/26/17

Petty Theft- 26900 block of Sierra Highway, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s wallet while shopping at a business near the above location.

05/24/17

Petty Theft- 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road, two suspects were arrested after they were seen taking store items from a business near the above location and making no attempt to pay for the items.

05/17/17

Grand Theft Auto- 18800 block of Mandan Street, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle.

05/16/17

Petty Theft- 18600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, person(s) unknown entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a pair of boxing gloves.

05/15/17

Petty Theft- 16200 block of Vasquez Canyon Road, person(s) unknown entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet.

Canyon Country-West

06/05/17

Grand Theft – 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s wallet containing her debit/credit card and $1,800.00 in U.S. currency. The wallet was left unattended in a shopping cart at the location.

06/06/17

Burglary – 18600 block of Via Princessa, person(s) unknown cut the lock to the victim’s storage unit and stole several pieces of furniture, electronics, and clothing items.

06/07/17

Grand Theft (Auto) – 27000 block of Hidaway Avenue, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s gray 1989 Toyota Camry which was parked in the carport of the location.

06/11/17

Grand Theft (Auto) – 27200 block of Luther Drive, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s blue1995 Saturn SL1 which was parked in the parking lot of the location.