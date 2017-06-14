Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Canyon Country-East

05/26/17
Petty Theft- 26900 block of Sierra Highway, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s wallet while shopping at a business near the above location.

05/24/17
Petty Theft- 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road, two suspects were arrested after they were seen taking store items from a business near the above location and making no attempt to pay for the items.

05/17/17
Grand Theft Auto- 18800 block of Mandan Street, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle.

05/16/17
Petty Theft- 18600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, person(s) unknown entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a pair of boxing gloves.

05/15/17
Petty Theft- 16200 block of Vasquez Canyon Road, person(s) unknown entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet.

05/16/17
Petty Theft- 18600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, person(s) unknown entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a pair of boxing gloves.

Canyon Country-West

06/05/17

Grand Theft 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s wallet containing her debit/credit card and $1,800.00 in U.S. currency. The wallet was left unattended in a shopping cart at the location.

06/06/17

Burglary – 18600 block of Via Princessa, person(s) unknown cut the lock to the victim’s storage unit and stole several pieces of furniture, electronics, and clothing items.

06/07/17

Grand Theft (Auto) – 27000 block of Hidaway Avenue, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s gray 1989 Toyota Camry which was parked in the carport of the location.

06/11/17

Grand Theft (Auto) – 27200 block of Luther Drive, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s blue1995 Saturn SL1 which was parked in the parking lot of the location.

 

 

 

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.