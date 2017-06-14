Jace Root, 14, grinds on the tail of his skateboard at the Santa Clarita Skatepark on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Castaic will be getting its much-anticipated skate park in 2019 after the Board of Supervisors voted to approve its construction Wednesday.

Castaic Sports Complex will house the $815,993 park, which will be 9,000 square feet. The park, to be built by Spohn Ranch, Inc., will include lighting, a covered seating area, a drinking fountain, a bicycle rack and walkways.

Construction for the park will start in January of 2018 and the park will open a year later.

According to Tony Bell, Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s communications deputy, efforts for the skate park started at the local level. The Castaic Town Council devised the idea alongside residents, he said.

“This is a project that was conceived in the community and developed with input from the community,” Bell said.

County supervisors also approved a skate park in Quartz Hill for over $1 million.

“These skate parks will provide a dedicated recreational resource for skaters of all ages in our Castaic and Quartz Hill regions to safely enjoy their sport,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

