I saw my dream walking

I heard my dream talking

I woke up and forgot my dream

I’m sorry now ‘cause we would’ve been a team

I walked downtown and moped around

I couldn’t get started – lost love, not found

I sat in the park and tried to daydream

Soon it was dark and I saw a moonbeam

I wandered on home sad and alone

I had no love – my heart a stone

I fell into bed but I couldn’t sleep

I woke up early and began to weep

I walked outside and saw my dream walking

She took my arm and we started talking