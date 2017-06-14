The Golden Valley Marching band performed for the veterans and seniors living in the retirement community of friendly valley on Memorial Day. Led by Roger Brooks of Golden Valley High School, he commented that by marching for this community, it was a great way for the youth of his high school to show respect and understanding for the veterans that help protect their freedoms that they enjoy today.

Over 70 students marched in the morning sun, and performed many national standards along the route. With many of the community shouting support and thanks for the band, and for Golden Valley High School.

Also making appearances were many classic cars, golf carts, and several World War II era jeeps all dressed and cleaned for the parade. The boy scouts also made an appearance showing support for Veterans with care packages and flags being handed out to the residents.