Kymber Scheiffler has completed the summer reading program at College of the Canyons for children. She is 4 years old.

Thank you, COC, for offering such an amazing class to our community. It was a wonderful class and has helped her to get a head start on her upcoming school (kindergarten).

I highly recommend this class for all youngsters; it does hold their attention and teaches them. Kymber had fun and learned a lot.

Thank you, College of the Canyons.