A multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 14 near Acton Wednesday morning left at least one woman with minor injuries, complaining of neck and back pain.

Between five and six vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near Escondido Canyon Road shortly after 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard told The Signal.

CHP officers began following up on reports of a possible hit and run collision causing injuries, he said. Specifically, they were looking for a white Chevy Trailblazer which they could not locate at the crash site.

The possibility exists, however, that in the multi-vehicle collision, any of the drivers involved could have believed they were the victim of a hit and run when in fact they were hit by one of the other vehicles, Greengard said.

“There was one female who complained of back pain,” he said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash at 7:21 a.m.,” Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano told The Signal.

“There was a woman with neck and back pain,” she said. “And, there was a request for an ambulance.”

Paramedics spent at least 30 minutes at the crash, Lozano said.

Wednesday’s pileup happened on a blind downhill bend in the highway where one of the county’s biggest pileups occurred five years ago.

A 19-car pileup on southbound Highway 14 near Acton injured 18 people on June 26, 2012, after a big rig barreled into several cars halted during a traffic stop to remove debris in the roadway, officials said at the time.

“People need to drive with due diligence,” Greengard said.

