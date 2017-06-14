Motown will be the talk of Santa Clarita as the community gears up once again for the most-awaited “Motown in Town2” Dinner show & Dancing at the Grand ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Valencia benefitting the SCV Senior Center. The event is on Sunday, June 25, 5-10:30 p.m.

Featuring an exciting and colorful live concert that will celebrate the nostalgic songs of Smokey Robinson, Temptations, Diana Ross, Jackson Five, Gladys Knight and many more. Leading the celebration is the country’s favorite Motown band “The Stone Soul” with special guest Rumiko Stevens.

There will be Booth exhibitors, “Art of Motown” show, Silent auction and a no-host bar at the lobby with balladeer CK Walker to provide musical entertainment, open to the public.

Tickets to the dinner show are available at Fast Frame Valencia (Kohl’s shopping Center) and at the SCV Senior Center in Newhall. Tickets are priced from $40 to $65, and are available for Dinner show or Show only. Reserve now.

SCV local artists will exhibit “Motown-inspired” fine art at the Lobby as they create colorful and exciting pieces of art depicting the moods of the era. The exhibit is entitled: “The Art of Motown,” with established artists Cecily Willis, Scott Parker, Zony Gordon, Romeo Downer, Patrick Mc Collum and John Alexopoulos.