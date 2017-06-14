Four Santa Clarita Christian School softball players have been selected to the All-Heritage League team.

Hailey Aguilar and Sydnee Skinner led the Cardinals as first-team honorees.

Aguilar, a pitcher, has been named first team for all four of her years on varsity.

“I tried to work as hard as I could and just put my heart into it and even if we didn’t win, I tried to be more positive this year in every game,” said the recent grad. “I’m super happy and proud of myself that I got that this year.”

Aguilar has been pitching seriously for the past two years. This season, she allowed 36 hits and recorded 51 strikeouts in 10 games, according to MaxPreps.

“I was a pitcher, which wasn’t my strong point in the game, but I was just trying to make the most of it,” she said. “And think that I do work hard and my team does work hard.”

At the plate, she had 21 hits and 19 RBIs in 13 games.

Skinner, a rising senior, went 43-for-57 on the year with 23 hits and 12 RBIs in 14 games.

Kaleigh Moss and Sydney Preheim were both named all-league second team.

Moss had 19 hits and 26 RBIs in her sophomore campaign and also recorded 15 strikeouts on the mound, while Preheim was 16-for-33 with 16 runs in her senior year.

“They just wanted to work hard and have fun and at the end of the day we got rewarded for it,” Aguilar said of her teammates. “It was super cool to see that we made it on first and second team.”

SCCS finished second in the Heritage League with an 8-7 overall record and 4-2 league record with their only losses at the hands of league champion Faith Baptist.

“Faith is in our league and they’re a pretty good team,” said Aguilar. “…Sometimes it was hard to get through because they were just so good. I’m proud we got second place because we worked hard all together to establish that we are good.”

The Cards were eliminated by Village Christian in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs.