Doane University 2017 Spring Graduates

Doane University Commencement Ceremony was held Sunday, May 14 in Cassel Open Air Theatre in Crete, Nebraska.

Alix S. Kendall, Canyon Country, Bachelor of Arts, Special Education

Michela M. James, Santa Clarita, Bachelor of Arts, Physical Education

For more information, visit www.doane.edu

Belmont University Announces Spring 2017 Dean’s List

The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University, Nashville, TN, for the spring 2017 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Makena Lautner of Valencia, and Katie Schmidt of Canyon Country.

For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.

Seattle Pacific University Winter Quarter Dean’s List

Hallie Anne Browne of Valencia, made the Seattle Pacific University 2017 Winter Quarter Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 credits and attained a 3.50 or higher grade point average.

For more information, visit www.spu.edu

Emerson College Dean’s List Honorees for Spring 2017

Annette Choi of Santa Clarita, a Communication Studies major, and Kaylin Mahoney of Santa Clarita, a Media Arts Production major, have been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

For more information, visit www.emerson.edu.

News from University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Joel Beckwith of Valencia, a recent graduate of Learning Post High School, is among 42 students who have been selected to join the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall. This will be the fifth group to join the academy since its founding in 2013. Beckwith will be a marketing major in the College of Business.

For more information, visit www. www.unl.edu