This Friday, June 16th is opening night for the 2017 Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series. Join the special celebration with a smoking hot Latin Jazz Dance party featuring the critically acclaimed Susie Hansen Latin Band.

Susie Hansen, an Electric violinist and vocalist fronts this sizzling Salsa band playing fiery Afro-Cuban salsa and Latin jazz. A long-time favorite in Los Angeles for more than 25 years, Susie and her band have toured nationally, playing around 150 live performances each year, including for such events as the Playboy Jazz Festival, Fiesta Broadway, San Jose Jazz Festival and Newport Beach Jazz Festival, first appearing at the Valencia Jazz and Blues Concert Series in 2016.

In addition to great music, our dance sponsors, D’Wilfri Dance & Entertainment will bring their talented Latin Dance troupe to perform, followed by informal dancing instruction with our audience.

“We want to throw a huge Latin dance party to open our 2017 concert series! Welcoming back Susie Hansen’s exciting Latin jazz and the D’Wilfri Dance troupe is the perfect combination,” said Barbara Myler, owner/producer of the VJB Series.

The VJB Series will run every Friday night through August 4, 7-9:30 p.m. at Town Center Drive at McBean Parkway, in the street outside the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

A variety of food and beverages, including wine and beer for the adults, will be available for purchase. No pets or outside food or beverages are allowed. Admission is free.

The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series is produced by Summit West Public Relations & Marketing. For more information regarding the series or sponsorship opportunities go to www.ValenciaJazzandBlues.com or call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911.