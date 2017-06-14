Carousel Ranch held its 9th annual “How the West Was Won” Shoot on May 19, at Moore N’ Moore Sporting Clays. 92 shooters on 18 teams came out for a day of fun with the overall purpose of raising money for the kids at Carousel Ranch. And…that they did. This was the event’s most successful to date, raising over $30,000.

This annual event is truly a one-of-a-kind day of fun and fundraising. It is a day for everyone – with shooters ranging from those with experience, to men and women who have never even held a gun. From serious competition, to shooting from an actual saddle, off of the back of a large “rocking horse”…it is always a day to remember. Teams competed for trophies, titles and prizes awarded during lunch (catered by Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Company)…and the spirit of the day is always incredible.

Shooters rotated through 13 stations, similar to how golfers would go from hole to hole. To increase their odds, shooters donated a little extra to purchase “mulligans”, which gave them a shooting towel donated by Benelli and 10 “do-over” shots along the way. Complimentary massages, fun and games (Cornhole, Giant Jenga, etc.) kept guests entertained and grilled sausage between stations, donated by Schreiner’s Fine Sausages was a highlight with the shooters. In addition, a raffle added to the excitement. Two knives donated by Browning were among the most popular items with nearly 1,000 raffle tickets sold between them.

This year’s top three Teams were Wesley Thomas (reigning champions), Sharpe Interiors, and William’s Homes. Other businesses/teams included: Arrow Tools, Design Masonry, Holliday Rock, HUB, Lundgren Management, Millenium Corporate Solutions, Mission Valley Bank, Penta Building Group, Princess Cruises, Rebar Engineering, Santa Clarita Concrete, The Redmond Bunch, Triangle Enterprises, and White Cap.

Over the years, How the West Was Won…has been a winning event, for Carousel Ranch. This unique event was created by board members, Eric Stroh and Wayne Crawford, whose ideas, and hard work made it all possible. From its creation nine years ago, Eric has been the heart behind this event, and it is his efforts that make it a success.

Carousel Ranch is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both our equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, we strive to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed…a place where therapy is disguised as fun.