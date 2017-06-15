SOURCE: Caltrans

THE PROJECT

This project covers a distance of 15.8 miles in northern Los Angeles County in and near the city of Santa Clarita, from 0.5 miles south of the Interstate 5 / State Route 14 separation to 1.7 miles north of the I-5 Lake Hughes Road undercrossing.

BACKGROUND

This portion of I-5 has pavement that is more than 50 years old and is no longer adequate for the existing and future traffic loads. The project will extend the service life of the roadway and upgrade parts of the highway that are failing, worn out or functionally obsolete.

BENEFITS

Once completed, the new surface will provide a smoother, safer drive for motorists and will reduce time required for future maintenance, which will minimize future lane closures and delays for drivers.

PROJECT ELEMENTS

To assure a smoother ride, concrete paving will be continuously upgraded in the outside lanes (#3 and #4 lanes). In lanes #1 and #2, broken slabs will be replaced, and the full length of lanes #1 and #2 will receive profile grinding to ensure a smooth surface for vehicles. In portions of the roadway with asphalt pavement, concrete pavement will be installed. The guardrail will be upgraded to the current standard.

SCHEDULE

Construction phase begins Summer 2017

Construction phase ends Summer 2019

FAQs



Q: What is the I-5 (Golden State Freeway) Roadway Rehabilitation Project in North L.A. County?

A: I-5 is the backbone of the state highway system and carries a substantial amount of traffic, including a significant level of truck traffic. The amount of traffic and the age of the roadway require Caltrans to take action to repair and upgrade the highway to handle current and future traffic loads. The work will be performed on I-5 from south of State Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) to north of Lake Hughes Road, a distance of 15.8 miles.

Q: What are the times of construction activities?

A: Most of the work will be done at night but some work will occur during the day.

Q: Will this project be noisy at night?

A: Noise levels will not exceed state and federal regulations. Caltrans will monitor noise levels during construction to minimize the impact to local neighborhoods. If you experience excessive noise related to this construction project, please contact Caltrans.

Q: Will carpool lanes be constructed as part of this project?

A: No. This is a paving and roadway rehabilitation project. Construction of carpool or HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) lanes on this segment of I-5 is anticipated under a separate project following completion of this project.

Q: Where can I go to get more information?

A: Information and updates will be posted on our online sites:

Website: www.dot.ca.gov/dist07

Twitter @CaltransDist7

To receive email updates about this project, contact the Caltrans representative shown below.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Caltrans, Public Affairs

(213) 897-9372 or 897-3656

Michael.Comeaux@dot.ca.gov

Twitter @CaltransDist7