A 68-year-old Canyon Country man was killed Wednesday night in a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner Coroner identified the deceased man as Gary Clement, 68, of Canyon Country.

The fatal crash happened shortly after 9:35 p.m. on Sierra Highway near Linda Vista Street, north of Campus Exit at the College of the Canyons campus in Canyon Country.

The driver of a 2000 Toyota Celica, identified as Edward Lopez, 21, of Oceanside, was traveling northbound on Sierra Highway in what California Highway Patrol officers call the “number 2” lane which is next to the fast lane, CHP Investigating Officer E. Tapia wrote in his report.

The operator of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, later identified as Gary Clement, was also traveling northbound on Sierra Highway in the number lane, commonly known as the fast lane, approaching the car.

“For reasons being investigated, vehicle #1 (the car) executed a “U” turn, and did not allow sufficient clearance for Vehicle #2 (motorcycle) causing the front of the motorcycle to collide with the left side of the car,” Tapia wrote

“This caused the motorcyclist to be ejected off of the motorcycle,” Tapia wrote. “As a result of this collision, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries.”

Lopez was uninjured.

Alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the traffic collision at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron told The Signal Thursday.

“This was for a vehicle versus a motorcycle,” he said.

