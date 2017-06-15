A man who once worked as a bank teller in Valencia was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing from an elderly person, prompting detectives to suspect there may be other victims.

Daniel Andrew Welsh, 32, of Lancaster, a former bank teller at a branch in the city of Valencia, was arrested by detectives assigned to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau.

Detective Sergeant Dana McCants and Detective Michael Marino, of the Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau, announced Thursday they are going public with the arrest in the hope that other victims will come forward.

The two detectives announced they are “making themselves available” to discuss the circumstances surrounding financial crimes committed by Welsh against elderly customers between December, 2015, and April, 2016.

Welsh is charged with two felony counts of theft from an elder adult, each with special allegations for dollar loss amounts, with a motion filed requiring Welsh to verify the legitimate source of bail money.

According to McCants and Marino there were at least two victims and a loss of over $180,000 were identified.

“Detectives believe there are more victims at the hand of Suspect Welsh and would like to ask them to step forward,” Dep. Lillian Peck said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

“Suspect Welsh was arrested on Monday, June 5, 2017, and charged with two felony counts of theft from an elder adult, each with special allegations for dollar loss amounts, with a motion filed requiring Welsh to verify the legitimate source of bail money,” she said.

Welsh is being held within the Los Angeles County jail system, with bail set at $200,000 bail.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt