The William S. Hart Union High School District named four new assistant principals at two high schools and two junior high schools Thursday.

Moving into new administrator roles as assistant principals are Robert Fisher at Canyon High School, Kristin Hinze at West Ranch High School, David Miles at Rio Norte Junior High School and Paula Saavedra at La Mesa Junior High School.

The announcement marks the second round of administrative changes for the district with Audrey Asplund becoming principal of Rio Norte Junior High School, Andy Keyne becoming principal of Arroyo Seco Junior High School and Vince Ferry becoming principal of Saugus High School.

The administrators are expected to begin their new roles before the 2017-18 schoolyear.

Robert Fisher, Canyon High School

Since 2006, Fisher has been a teacher and coach at Golden Valley High School. At the high school he held positions as athletic director, department chair, administrative intern and induction support provider.

Before his time at Golden Valley, Fisher was a teacher and coach at Royal High School in Simi Valley, Calif. and at Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, Calif.

Fisher holds a bachelor’s degree in social science and a master’s degree in education from California Lutheran University (CLU).

In fall 2016 he was named one of SCV’s 40 Under Forty and in spring 2017 he won the Unsung Heroes Award.

Kristin Hinze, West Ranch High School

Hinze has worked at various schools in the Hart District since 2005. From 2005 to 2008 she was a substitute teacher for the district.

In fall 2008 she moved to Arroyo Seco Junior High School as a special education teacher, working as an inclusion teacher and SC-1 math teacher. At Arroyo Seco she also worked in professional development, as an intervention coordinator and as an administrative intern.

Three years ago, in fall 2014, Hinze moved to Canyon High School as a special education teacher for students with emotional disturbance. During the following school year she became the head softball coach and ASB director, and continued to serve as a member of the professional team and administrative intern.

During her time in the Hart District, Hinze also served as an administrative intern during summer school and as a Common Core lead special education math teacher since 2012.

Hinze holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of La Verne.

David Miles, Rio Norte Junior High School

After beginning his education career in the Bay Area, Miles is returning to his hometown district.

Most recently, he served as vice principal of College Park High School in Pleasant Hill, Calif. where he oversaw the ASB, English Language Development, attendance and technology development programs.

Previously, Miles worked as a teacher and a department chair at Oak Grove Middle School in Concord, Calif. where he helped implement the English department’s Reader’s Workshop model and acted as the school’s AVID coordinator and teacher.

Miles holds a bachelor’s degree from Point Loma Nazarene University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of California, Berkeley.

Paula Saavedra, La Mesa Junior High School

Saavedra began her career in education as an elementary classroom teacher, teaching grades two to five in both Spanish bilingual and English general education classes.

As a classroom teacher, she served on several committees and became a certified training of Thinking Maps, providing district-wide training to staff and strategies for differentiation in the classroom.

Later on, Saavedra became a teacher specialist and Common Core leader at the middle school level where she provided professional development on a district-wide implementation of ELA Common Core standards, worked as the ELD coordinator and served as the site categoricals director and special events coordinator.

For the last three years, she has served as an assistant principal at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Glendale, Calif. At Wilson Middle School she also acted as the special education, ELD, English, math, and history administrative liaison, as well as athletics director and parent events coordinator.

Saavedra holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, a master’s degree in education and a Spanish bilingual credential from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She also holds a master’s degree in educational administration and an administrative credential from CSUN.