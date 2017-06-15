Bags of trash have overflowed in the dumpsters at the Sand Canyon Ranch apartment complex for 10 days.

Garbage trucks had not come to dispose of the trash at the apartments located on Silver Saddle Circle since June 5, Waste Management spokesperson Eloisa Orozco told The Signal Thursday.

According to Waste Management’s records, Sand Canyon Ranch management had not paid their trash bill since the first Monday of the month, halting services at the complex.

“We were able to look in our records and it is true,” Orozco said. “They had not paid their bill.”

On Wednesday, June 14, apartment management paid a portion of the bill to Waste Management, Orozco said.

The trash company’s goal is to have the waste removed some time Thursday, according to Orozco.

“I’m glad we were able to come to a compromise to make the tenants happy,” she said. “We really want to work with our customers, and in this case, the customer is the management company.”

Residents reached out to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health with complaints about the trash, according to a spokesperson with the Office of Communications and Public Affairs.

“Public Health received three complaints of trash bin overflowing causing rodents, cockroaches and flies,” an email to The Signal read. “Our Environmental Health division is investigating.”

The Signal did not receive a response from Sand Canyon Ranch management for comment.

Sand Canyon Ranch was developed by Geoff Palmer, who has made Signal headlines in the past for money laundering and being the largest donor to Donald Trump’s political campaign.

gender@signalscv.com

661-287-5525

On Twitter as @ginaender