Like many their age, Ryan and Jovan Camacho enjoy lounging around the house and relaxing during the summer.

Of course, for West Ranch High’s most-athletic identical twins, that applies only to the window between morning baseball practice and afternoon football drills.

The Camacho brothers, both of whom made All-Foothill League in baseball and football as sophomores last school year, remain committed to playing both baseball and football over the summer, even as practices consume up to six hours of their day.

“Football has priority in the summer,” Jovan said Saturday at the Saugus Under the Lights Passing Tournament at Central Park. “The weekend games for baseball that we can make, we go to all of them and go to all the practices in the morning, too.”

The Wildcats varsity baseball team practices four days a week from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The football team generally goes from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., also four days a week.

What do the Camachos do in between?

“Just sit at home,” Ryan said.

Then it’s off to football where Jovan, a defensive back and slot receiver, hopes to improve his man-coverage over the summer.

Ryan, also a slot and DB, said he’d like to become a better leader before his junior year when the Wildcats will look to get over the hump and into the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 football playoffs.

Is that their favorite sport?

“We don’t have a favorite,” both brothers said.

In baseball, Jovan led the team in hitting at .452. He recorded 38 hits and scored 32 runs. Ryan hit .354 and scored 21 times.

Both covered large swaths of outfield on defense.

However, maybe their most valuable asset is their parents, Anna and Robert, who facilitate the multi-sport participation.

“Best I’ve ever seen,” said West Ranch baseball coach Casey Burrill.

Burrill also noted that the brothers obviously love both sports and must have no social lives.

That could change in July, however, when Jovan and Ryan have about a week free of organized sports.

What do they plan to do?

“Nothing much. Work by ourselves and just relax,” Jovan said.