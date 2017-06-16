Beverly’s Fabrics & Crafts store at 19150 Soledad Canyon Rd. in Canyon Country is closing.

The store’s seven employees were told Monday of the decision to close the store, said Kelsi Leithner, a supervisor at the store.

“The plan is to hold a going-out-of-business sale through the end of August,” Leithner said. That plan could change if the store sells its inventory sooner.

She said the company did not indicate why the store is closing. Calls to its corporate offices were not returned by press time.

The store, which Leithner said has been open for about 20 years, is one of 18 across California.

The chain, founded in 1968, sells fabrics, crafts and home décor. It is the second largest privately-owned crafts chain in the nation, behind Ohio-based Jo-Ann Fabrics.

Beverly’s provides classes and workshops in such areas as scrapbooking, quilting, and sewing.

In recent years, the company has transitioned to online sales and classes.

The company is based in Aptos in Santa Cruz County and has distribution centers in Watsonville and Stockton.

It has formed partnerships with independently run online stores, which handle orders, customer support, and merchandise returns.

These partners include Save-on-crafts.com, a site for catering, special event and wedding planners, Scrapbooking-Warehouse.com, Knitting-Warehouse.com, and Quilting-Warehouse.com.