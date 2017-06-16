Burning food on a stove sent several firetrucks scrambling to an apartment building in Stevenson Ranch Friday morning.

What was reported to be a structure fire shortly before 11:30 a.m. turned out to be food found burning on a stove, Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

From the time they received the report to the time they remedied the situation took nine minutes.

“This was food on a stove,” he said. “Firefighters reported smelling and seeing smoke in the hallway. The call came in as a commercial structure fire.”

The burning food was removed from the stove in less than half an hour of the fire being reported.

More than eight firetrucks and support vehicles were dispatched for reports of a structure fire on the 25500 block of North Fountain Glen Court in Stevenson Ranch.

The building is situated west of The Old Road and Walmart, north of LA Fitness.

Responding fire crews were dispatched at 11:28 a.m., arrived at 11:34 a.m. and, within three minutes, removed the burning food from the stove.

