In Canyon High baseball’s 2-0 win over Saugus on Friday at Canyon, Cowboys pitcher Anthony Santillan had a pretty good day.

He struck out nine batters and allowed seven hits.

But after the VIBL contest, Santillan said the game was “OK.”

“I think (we need to play) together more,” he said. “We’re still kind of a new team, so probably playing more and just the experience will get better. We have to bond. We’ll do better when we all know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

FINAL. Canyon 2, Saugus 0 pic.twitter.com/qveMe9GHsJ — Haley Sawyer (@haleymsawyer) June 17, 2017

But Santillan’s wish for a more unified team can’t overshadow his performance, or the abilities of fellow Cowboys pitcher Jace Root, who threw a no-hitter just last week.

Canyon coach Drew Peterson even mentioned that there are other talented pitchers on the staff who just haven’t gotten the chance to play yet.

“…These last two guys have just gone the distance,” said Canyon coach Drew Peterson. “So it’s really great to have a lot of arms. You’ve got a lot more options to play with.”

Cents hitters were kept at bay the entire game, while the Cowboys scored in the sixth inning.

Jacob Arguellez hit an RBI double, then with a full count and bases loaded, Aydyn Litz fired an RBI single to left field.

It’s the fourth consecutive win for the Cowboys, who finished this past Foothill League season 1-14.

“I just feel like they’re a lot more confident,” Peterson said. “That year for the young guys was really good experience for them and it kind of made them calmer. It seems like they’re playing a lot calmer and with a lot more confidence at the plate and on defense.”

Nine players were missing from Saugus, which was coming off a 22-7 win over Golden Valley, due to a USA Baseball tournament in Arizona this weekend.

“I don’t use that as an excuse,” said Cents coach Carl Grissom. “Everyone who is on the team is on the team. We’re here to play and that’s it.

“(Santillan) was money today. He had us off balance, and he just pitched really well. Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap to them and you’re going to have bad days.”