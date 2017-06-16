As the heat begins to pummel residents, Los Angeles County issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.

Temperatures are expected to keep climbing reaching 106 degrees on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Saugus and Newhall may reach 107.

While the sizzling heat will continue, triple digit temperatures should break by Thursday.

Public health officials remind people to take precautions, especially those involved in outdoor activities.

Never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning or in in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels – or death.

“If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor without air conditioning, make sure that they get to a cooling center or other air conditioned space between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.,” said Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, Interim Health Officer, L.A. County.

Regional cooling centers are located at:

Acton Agua Dulce Library

33791 Crown Valley Road

661-269-7101

Santa Clarita Library-Newhall

24500 Main Street

661-259-0750

Santa Clarita Library-Canyon Country

18601 Soledad Canyon

661-250-3301

Santa Clarita Library-Valencia

23743 West Valencia Blvd.

661-259-8332

SCV Senior Center

22900 Market Street

661-259-4444

Times of operation vary each day and residents should check with a center to see how early it closes.