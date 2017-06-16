A detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau confirmed for The Signal Friday he is following up on a written complaint about the fundraising of the Valencia High School softball team.

The detectives assigned to the case stressed, however, he has not even had a chance to assess the merits of the complaint.

“A complaint has been filed,” Det. Mike Marino told The Signal Friday, noting it was a complaint about the fundraising for the Valencia High School softball team. “I’m the detective assigned to the case.

“It’s in the preliminary investigating phase,” Marino said. “I have not even determined the merits of the case.”

Officials with the William S. Hart Union High School District who were asked repeatedly last month to confirm whether or not they received a formal complaint from parents of Valencia High School students about fundraising for the school’s softball team, told The Signal they were investigating the “situation.”

After repeated questions about fundraising for the Valencia High School softball team, District spokesman Dave Caldwell told The Signal on May 1:

“Nothing is thrown in the trash can. Every complaint is taken seriously and brought to the appropriate person to handle it,” he said more than month ago.

Caldwell was also asked about the District’s fundraising practices, specifically:

“What is the District’s policy on booster clubs raising money for various sports teams and other school groups – ie. band and choir?

Caldwell told The Signal the matter is up to the school not the District, saying: “The schools oversee the conduct of booster clubs and their ASBs.”

Booster club organizers have two ways to run their clubs’ funds: under private accounts or registering as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The choice is up to the club founders.

Both bookkeeping methods are legitimate, district-approved ways of supporting school teams and groups, Caldwell’s predecessor Gail Pinsker pointed out in 2014.

Caldwell was asked which bookkeeping methods the Valencia Softball team uses and whether or not the school’s softball team has a booster club.

His response: “I don’t have the answers to those questions.”

Phone messages and an email message were placed with Dave Caldwell late Friday morning seeking comment on news of the LASD probe.

At least three phone messages left for the coach of the school’s softball team in early May were not returned.

