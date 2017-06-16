WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Amber Wright of Santa Clarita, Calif., has successfully completed the 28 week cadet training course at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy. She is assigned to duty at the CHP’s West Los Angeles Area office.

Officer Wright is a 2010 graduate of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater from the University of California, Riverside.

Prior to attending the CHP Academy, she was employed in customer service at Lowe’s in Santa Clarita.

Cadet training for Officer Wright started with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity, and included mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. Training over the 28 weeks covered vehicle patrol, accident investigation, first aid, and capture-and-arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officer Wright also received training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the Vehicle Code, Penal Code, and Health and Safety Code.

The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.