UPDATE 3:30 P.M.

The fire has burned well over 200 acres according to L.A. County Fire officials.

A unified command between Los Angeles County Fire and the Angeles National Forest has been set up to tackle the blaze.

No structures are threatened at this time.

“(Any evacuations) would be voluntary,” said Fire Inspector Richard Licon.

Fixed-wing aircraft have been called to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

———————————

UPDATE 3:20 P.M.

The fire is estimated to have burned 175 acres.

————————————-

UPDATE: 2:35 P.M.

The brush fire has burned 150 acres near Castaic Lake.

“We up to 150,” said Captain Ron Singleton with L.A. County Fire.

———————————

UPDATE 2:14 P.M.

A brush fire has burned at least five acres in Castaic and is continuing to burn with a moderate rate of spread.

The fire was reported around 1:54 p.m. near Castaic Lake. Water-dropping helicopters were called out to assist with the fire.

“We should just have three copters,” said Captain Ron Singleton with L.A. County Fire at 2:14 p.m.

No structures are threatened by the fire.

As of 2:08 p.m., fire crews were trying to find an access point to tackle the fire.