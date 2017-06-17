Four people wearing hoodies allegedly committed a commercial burglary at the Apple Store on Valencia Boulevard on Saturday.

The incident was reported around 1:55 p.m. when the four men in their 20’s stole a slew of Apple products from the store.

“They stole a bunch of Apple products…probably display items,” said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

There was no indication they were armed according to Mohrhoff.

The suspects got away and were last seen in a vehicle leaving the mall and heading towards the freeway.